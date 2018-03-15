Local Law Enforcement Increasing Presence For St. Paddy’s Day

There will be more officers from agencies in southern St. Louis County, Proctor and Hermantown Police and the Minnesota State Patrol on St. Paddy's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Paddy’s Day is the Duluth Police Department’s (DPD) second most dangerous DWI holiday after Labor Day.

The Irish holiday is on March 17 and police want you to have fun, but also be safe, so you don’t land in the slammer.

You’re encouraged to designate a sober driver or call Lyft or Uber.

Police say the bottom line is don’t make dumb decisions.

Expect to see more officers this weekend. It’s part of the department’s Toward Zero Deaths Campaign.

“One of the important things we tell people out there also is make that plan before you drink,” said DPD Sergeant Ryan Morris. “Because you know when you start drinking your decision making is going to be a little bit changed, so have that plan in place before you go out.”

Another option is Twin Ports Joyride, where local bars give you a free cab voucher if needed.