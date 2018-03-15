Local Non-profit Continues Free Prom Dress Giveaway

"If the Dress Fits" to Give Away Hundreds of Free Prom Dresses

DULUTH, Minn. – Prom isn’t too far away for many Northland students, and oftentimes it brings memories that are kept for years.

However, the cost of prom can sometimes be daunting.

The non-profit “If the Dress Fits” is here to help anyone struggling with buying a prom dress.

They’re hosting their 3rd Annual Prom Dress Giveaway in the coming days.

Teens who otherwise couldn’t afford a dress are invited to the event to take home a dress for free.

High school students need to bring a current school ID.

Hundreds of dresses are available to choose from ranging in size from 0-22.

The event will be held Sunday, March 18th from 5 – 7 p.m. and Monday, March 19th from 4 – 6 p.m. at Bella Rose Bridal located at 1709 Mall Drive, Duluth.

For more information follow If the Dress Fits on Instagram at @ifthedressfits101, or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/ifthedressfits101.