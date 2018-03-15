Loll Designs Grants Check to COGGS

This is the fifth donation to COGGS totaling $135,000 over the five year partnership

DULUTH, Minn.- An outdoor furniture manufacturer in Duluth called Loll Designs is donating money to Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores.

The donation helps COGGS build multi–use trails n Duluth. Loll Designs is apart of a Patagonia group called One Percent of The Planet, dedicated to donating apercentage of sales to environmental organizations. On Thursday COGGS was granted a $25,000 check to help build trails in Duluth.

“The volunteer work is the most significant part of this who project,” Loll Designs owner/CEO Greg Benson said. “The money to help support the volunteer effort, that’s really what we’re helping with.”

