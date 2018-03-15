Mixing up the Perfect St. Patrick’s Day Appetizer

Cooking Connection: Leprechaun Dip

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so for this week’s Cooking Connection we made an appropriate dish for the holiday.

Local chef Arlene Coco was in the kitchen with FOX 21’s William Seay to make Leprechaun Dip

Coco has three decades of experience, is a professional cooking instructor and gives cooking classes to groups of up to 12.

For more information on her classes head to www.arlenecoco.com.

LEPRECHAUN DIP

Makes 16 Servings

Yield: 6 cups

This warm, creamy dip tastes like a Reuben sandwich. Serve with green vegetables for a festive St. Paddy’s Day treat. Leftover corned beef works great in this dish as well as packaged corned beef. This spread freezes great cooked or uncooked.

Ingredients

8 ounces corned beef, finely chopped

1 package (8 ounces) light cream cheese, cubed

1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 cup (8 ounces) plain yogurt

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 cup thousand island salad dressing

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 bunch parsley chopped

rye bread or cracker

Directions

In a slow cooker, combine the first five ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours or until cheese is melted; stir until blended. Alternatively, bake for 30 minutes at 350f until hot and bubbly. Serve warm with bread or crackers. Yield: about 6 cups.