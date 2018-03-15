MNFire Campaign Focuses On Firefighter Wellness

Firefighter's Conference to be held at DECC

About 300 up-and-coming firefighters will be in Duluth this weekend, learning how to do the job of saving lives at a fire officer training school at the DECC.

It’s a conference held every year in southern Minnesota, but due to popular demand the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association is hosting its second Fire Officer & Training Officer School.

A second school is being held here in Duluth for the northern departments in the state.

A new state-wide advocacy campaign will also have a presence at the conference. It’s called MNFire and focuses on cardiac, cancer and emotional wellness for firefighters. The issues are being called an escalating crisis because of the high rate of firefighters dying of illnesses related to those three causes.

MNFire says they chose to be part of the conference in Duluth because the Duluth Fire Department is one of the leaders in the state for focusing on firefighter wellness.