Senate GOP Contemplating own School Safety Plan

The same bill must pass both houses before Walker can sign it into law.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Senate Republicans apparently aren’t sold on Gov. Scott Walker’s school safety legislation.

Walker introduced legislation Thursday designed to enhance campus safety, in part by creating $100 million in new school grants.

The legislation doesn’t impose any gun restrictions or mandate teachers arm themselves.

Walker called a special session for the Legislature to take up the bills. The Assembly plans to address them sometime next week in a one-day special session.

But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a statement saying his chamber would take up its own school safety plan in regular session on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald said the plan will “closely align” with Walker’s bills. He didn’t offer any details.

The Senate’s decision to take up something different than Walker’s bill would create delays or prevent anything from getting to his desk.