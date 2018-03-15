Shannon Miller Discusses Her Victory in Lawsuit vs UMD

Miller Shared Her Feelings After the Case and What's Next for Her

DULUTH, Minn – Former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller won an anti-discrimination federal lawsuit against the University of Minnesota on Thursday.

The jury — made up of eight women and four men — awarded Miller $3.74 million for sex discrimination and retaliation by UMD.

Miller shared her thoughts after the trial with FOX 21 and what’s next for her and women’s athletics. Click the video for that live interview.