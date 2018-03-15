UMD Students Win Second Place in Clean Snowmobile Design Challenge

Students Created a Snowmobile That Runs Cleaner and Quieter Than Traditional Sleds

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD students recently got second place out of fifteen teams in a clean snowmobile design challenge.

They showed off their prize-winning sled today and a diesel-powered snowmobile made by another UMD team.

Students from different departments came together to fundraise, design, and build the quieter, more efficient machine.

“It’s gaining real world experience hands on outside of the classroom, taking what we learn in the classroom and applying it to something that’s not only fun but also we like to do well in,” said Patrick House, President of the UMD team.

“It was just fun to be able to see a fun group of guys that I work with every day come together and make something that’s pretty cool and performs really well,” added House.

Team members swapped a new four-stroke engine into their Polaris snowmobile, solving problems as they worked.

“These clubs require them to take the knowledge from the classroom and apply it and applying it is where you run into the troubles,” said Jose Carrillo, a UMD instructor and advisor to the team. “Things don’t always go as you planned.”

The team relies on money and parts donations from local businesses to donations from local businesses.

To donate, contact the UMD Mechanical Engineering Department.