UMD’s Perunovich Named NCHC Rookie Of The Year

Karson Kuhlman Receives Leagues Sportsmanship Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn- Hibbing native and UMD Freshman Scott Perunovich has been named the NCHC Rookie Of The Year as well as the Offensive Defenseman Of the Year. Last weekend against Western Michigan, Perunovich set UMD’s single–season scoring record for a freshman defenseman with 34 points. Senior Captain Karson Kuhlman won the leagues Sportmanship award. The Esko native has appeared in 160 straight games for the ‘Dogs. The longest active streak in Division I hockey.