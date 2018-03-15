Volunteers Clean-up Lake Superior Museum

The annual Spring Cleaning Day at the Lake Superior Maritime Museum brought in plenty of helping hands.

DULUTH, Minn.- Spring is in the air, on Thursday the Lake Superior Maritime Museum held its annual Spring Cleaning Day.

Over 20 volunteers grabbed brooms and polish, making the Visitor Center at the Maritime Museum spick-and-span.

One woman we spoke with loves the museum and volunteers every year to give back.

“You learn a little bit every time you come,” volunteer Eloyes Hill said. “Even when you’re doing stuff like this.”

Friday kicks off spring hours for the Lake Superior Maritime Museum, which will be open everyday.