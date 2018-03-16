Audit Suggests Report to ID Ineligible Voters

The Latest on a legislative audit of Minnesota's voter registration system.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the state should develop a report that helps county election officials identify people who aren’t eligible to vote.

The legislative auditor’s office reported Friday after months of analyzing the state’s voter registration system.

County attorneys carried out dozens of investigations that found registering or voting by ineligible people.

But those county attorneys told the auditor that even more investigations found no problem with the voter.

The audit said fewer than half of the 132 people charged with improper voting over a five-year period wound up in convictions.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office will work to carry out the audit’s recommendations.

Simon also says his office’s most urgent task is securing the election system against outside attack, and modernizing the voter registration database is key to that.