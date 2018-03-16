Cloquet Area Home, Business, and Sports Show Offers Something for Everyone

Annual Show Features Companies of All Kinds and Activities for Families

CARLTON, Minn. – There’s something for everyone this weekend at the Cloquet Area Home, Business, and Sports Show at Black Bear Casino.

About 140 companies are showing off their products.

Guests can watch performances, browse through boats and trailers, and check out the craft fair.

“I think it’s good for the Cloquet area because we get all of the businesses under one roof and that’s what people seem to like and that’s why we’ve changed it into not just a home show, but a home, business, sport show, so it’s something for everyone,” said Kelly Zink, President of the Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We have the zoo, we have dancing, we have a magician, balloon animals, the Easter bunny will be here for pictures so for us it’s a lot of fun because it’s not only business or sports but it’s also something the family can do,” added Zink.

The show continues Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.