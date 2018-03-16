Dayton’s Budget Cues up tax Fight With GOP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton wants to undo some GOP-backed tax breaks passed last year and give some money back to Minnesota families.

Removing tax cuts for some tobacco products, commercial properties and wealthy estates passed and signed into law last year was just a small part of the Democratic governor’s budget proposal released Friday.

Those measures work in tandem with Dayton’s plan to align Minnesota taxes with new federal tax cuts while giving 2 million residents some additional relief.

The Legislature’s central focus this year is on ensuring tax filing season goes smoothly for Minnesotans next year while offsetting some anticipated tax increases.

Dayton’s plan sets up a fight with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Dayton also wants to expand preschool funding and pay for school security enhancements across Minnesota.