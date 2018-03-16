DCHS History Sunday Features “NOTHiNG”

Douglas County Historical Society Brings Back History Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Historical Society is bringing back History Sunday events.

This weekend, you can learn all about NOTHiNG.

NOTHiNG was a plastic container with nothing in it. The gift box was a local sensation that was in response to the pet rock craze.

The box was created by two local radio disc jockeys, Dale Botten and Shelly Bergen.

Dale and Shelly will be presenting on Sunday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Historical Society.

DCHS is located at 1101 John Ave, Superior, WI 54880.

For more information head to douglashistory.org, or call (715) 392-8449.