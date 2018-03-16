Duluth Rowing Club Nears Fundraising Goal and Boathouse Completion

Active Adventures: Icebreaker Party

DULUTH, Minn. – Over the last few years, the Duluth Rowing Club has worked to build a new home for their club.

Now, a fully funded and finished new boathouse is nearly a reality.

Northlanders have the chance to help with the final stages of work.

More than 90 percent of the $1 million goal has been attained, and the rest of the funding is needed to complete grounds work and landscaping that is a requirement to obtain a certificate of occupancy from the City of Duluth.

So far, the club has demolished its old structure and built two new buildings.

To celebrate progress on the new Rowing Center and raise funds for the final phase of the project, the community is invited to the Icebreaker Party will be held on March 16, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Greysolon Plaza Moorish Room, 231 E Superior Street.

Tickets are available through the Duluth Rowing Club website and are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.

The Icebreaker Party will feature a program on the new Rowing Center, a silent and live auction with unique experiences and handcrafted items, generous appetizers, signature cocktail and craft beer, and music by Russ Sacket.

There will be an opportunity to purchase a sidewalk brick with a name engraved and to make a donation towards other grounds work items needed to complete the project.

More information on the Duluth Rowing Club is available at www.duluthrowingclub.com.