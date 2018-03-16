FDA Begins Push to cut Addictive Nicotine in Cigarettes

Federal health officials took the first step Thursday to slash levels of addictive nicotine in cigarettes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials took the first step Thursday to slash levels of addictive nicotine in cigarettes, an unprecedented move designed to help smokers quit and prevent future generations from getting hooked.

The Food and Drug Administration floated the proposal last summer, but provided new details in a government filing on the potential impact of drastically cutting nicotine from cigarettes, by as much as 80 percent.

Currently, there are no limits on nicotine, which occurs naturally in tobacco plants. Under law, the FDA can regulate nicotine although it cannot remove it completely.