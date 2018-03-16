Green Grocery to Bring Luck to CHUM Food Shelf

Endion Station Teams up with CHUM for Donation Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the luck of the Irish may be coming to CHUM Food Shelf.

One local St. Patrick’s Day celebration is aiming to help with hunger in the Northland.

Endion Station and CHUM have joined forces for a Green Grocery event.

Between 11 a.m. – midnight on Saturday, March 17 anyone can donate $5 or bring a non-perishable food item to Endion Station. All will be donated to CHUM.

Endion will have live music beginning at 4:00 p.m. and The Elements will play at 7:00 p.m.

Endion Station is located at 200 Lake Place Dr. in Canal Park.