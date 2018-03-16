Lake Superior College Promoting Career Paths In Aviation

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College (LSC) is helping student soar to new heights with a career in aviation.

LSC’s Aviation Career Night gives students many options whether they decide on a career as a pilot or in aviation maintenance.

Students like Troy Naughton chose a career path in aviation because of the promising job opportunities.

He’s graduating in may and hopes to stay in Duluth and begin his career as an aviation technician.

“The job growth it’s encouraging right now, both the pilot side of things; pilots are in a really high demand and it’s only going to increase, same with the mechanic side of things,” said Naughton.

Companies like AAR have a partnership with LSC so students can reach their career goals.

AAR offers students a part time position before they even graduate, which can lead to a full time job with the company.

“They can get actual hands on training and earn a living while going to school and studying to get their license down the road,” said AAR Project Manager John Hagadorn.

An aviation degree from LSC may be completed in about two years.

LSC also has financial aid and scholarships available to help cover the cost of the program.

Here’s some motivation for you, an airline and commercial pilot’s average salary is around $100,000.

For more information on LSC’s aviation program click here.