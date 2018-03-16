Nationally Known Speaker Visits Duluth for 100 Year Church Anniversary

Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Celebrates 100 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church is celebrating a major milestone.

This year is the 100th year the church has been in Duluth.

A group of Greek immigrants established the church in 1918. The church once had a congregation that was 99 percent Greek but is now filled with diverse backgrounds.

To honor this milestone, church members are hosting Fr. Barnabas Powell who is a nationally known author and speaker.

Fr. Barnabas is also the founder and blog writer of the website “Faith Encouraged.”

On Saturday, March 17, Fr. Barnabas will lead attendees at a spiritual renewal event, “Taming the Passions: Timeless Wisdom for Orthodox Living,” at the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The church is located at 632 E. 2nd Street, Duluth.

This is free and open to the public.