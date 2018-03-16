Nordic Skiers Still Hit the Slopes Despite Mild Week

It has been a mild week so far, but Nordic skiers still say many of the trails are fabulous.

DULUTH, Minn. – It has been a mild week so far, but Nordic skiers still say many of the trails are fabulous.

Avid skiers hit the slopes this morning at Snowflake Nordic Ski Center in Duluth.

The place was pretty busy with folks hitting those groomed trails this morning.

Club members say that although parts of the trails are a little fast, they’re still great for skiing.

“Right now the conditions are great,” said Snowflake member Sandra Mowers. “When it starts getting warmer we get patches in the snow and we just hope for more snow.”

Mowers is also a member of the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club.

She says she’ll continue to ski until the last minute each season.

“We don’t have the mountains like out in Montana or Colorado – so this is like spring skiing in the mountains where you get the sun, the warm conditions and the snow,” Mowers said. “And it’s beautiful – you don’t have to worry about the below-zero temps.”

Snowflake Ski Center has a 10k loop and a 5k loop.

It’s a members-only club, but nonmembers can get a day pass for ten dollars.