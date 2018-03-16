Northlanders in Need Receive Donated Vehicles

The nine NAPA Auto Care centers in the Northland all shared the workload to complete the repairs.

DULUTH, Minn. – It seems like such a basic part of our everyday life, but owning a car can be difficult if you’re struggling to make ends meet.

Partnering with Brad’s Auto Clinic, Community Action Duluth has a program for car donations, but it comes with some requirements.

Participants must pass a vehicle maintenance class, must have the income to afford insurance, and must have a drivers’ license.

But those with the organization say these refurbished wheels are a godsend to those who need them.

“It empowers you in a way because it’s success,” said CAD Transportation Coach Susie Green. “You have a vehicle, you have been successful. I especially think it’s like that in Duluth. Public transportation in Duluth is kind of looked down on, while in bigger cities, bigger places, everybody – all walks of life – are taking public transportation.”

Knita Hills is a mother of three who works overnights.

After her previous vehicle crashed, she was left with few options for to get around.

Realizing her need, Knita contacted CAD and talked about her lack of transportation.

And now she has the keys to her new ride – a Ford SUV.

“It’s cold and I got tired of walking in the cold,” Hills said. “I got tired of sitting on the bus stop and just watching other people drive by. I have my drivers’ license so I said ‘I need to get a vehicle.’”

Area NAPA Auto Parts stores donated parts and dollars to the cause.

The nine NAPA Auto Care centers in the Northland all shared the workload to complete the repairs.