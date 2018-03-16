Spring in Full Bloom at Local Greenhouses

Growing Season is About to Begin

DULUTH, Minn.-Spring officially begins next Tuesday, but some local greenhouses are getting a fresh start on the growing season

Spring at Last on West Arrowhead Road has various plants and flowers that are getting ready to bloom.

The owner there said this is always a magical time of the year at a greenhouse.

“It does wonders for your soul and all my employees says that’s why they love to work here,” said Jennifer Couillard, owner of Spring at Last. “They love the smells; seeing green things grow at this time of the year.”

Spring at Last is closed to the public right now, but they expect to have their greenhouse open by May 4.