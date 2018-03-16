St. Ann’s Residence Hosts Rummage, Bake Sale

Duluth Senior Residence Hopes to Raise $5,000 to $7,000

DULUTH, Minn. – Bargain hunters can check out a rummage sale and bake sale this weekend at St. Ann’s Senior Residence on Third Avenue East in Duluth.

200 to 400 shoppers attend the sale every year.

It raises $5,000 to $7,000 annually for the facility.

Items are donated by community partners and residents who also shop for great deals.

“It’s really kind of cool because the furniture and larger pieces, a lot of the residents will buy them and then our maintenance department will move it into their rooms for them, so it’s really convenient for them as well,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Director of St. Ann’s.

The sale runs through Saturday afternoon.