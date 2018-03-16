St. Paddy’s Gear Flying Off the Shelves

Ragstock is located at 7 W. Superior St. in downtown Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ragstock in Duluth is ready for St. Paddy’s Day and many people are coming in to look the part.

If you’re looking for anything green to get you in the Irish spirit Ragstock has you covered.

Management tells us people bought green t–shirts, accessories and wigs and it’s been a busy day.

“The line has been to the end, pretty much the entire day,” said Ragstock Manager Kori Sherk. “I know yesterday we did a ton in sales and we’re expecting a lot more for tomorrow too right before.”

Ragstock says it’s a store known for selling fun clothes around holidays.