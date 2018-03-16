UMD Hosting STEM Event for Hundreds of Local Youth

This event is hosted by UMD's Swenson College of Science and Engineering.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD will host hundreds of local middle school and high school students on Saturday.

“This is our signature event,” said Amy Kireta, Swenson College’s Outreach Specialist. “We look forward to it all year and all ten of our departments get involved so we can show kids the great potential there is in STEM fields.”

The free event is intended for youth in sixth grade and up. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the demonstrations will run from 9:30 to 2:00.

Participants will receive a free lunch and snack.

For more details, visit: www.scse.d.umn.edu/outreach.