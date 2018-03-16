Update: Jail Time for man Convicted of Drive-by Shooting Last Year

Two others were also facing charges in this case.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nicholas Lamerand received a year in jail and four years supervised probation for the drive-by shooting incident that took place in February 2017 on I-35.

Duluth police had initially responded to a call at a local hospital after receiving information of a 19-year-old male that was being admitted with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

