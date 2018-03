Update: Man Charged for Bank Robbery in Orr

He will be in court on March 22.

ORR, Minn. – William Arnold Lindeman, 56, of Orr has been charged with Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree.

The bank robbery happened at the American Bank of the North on Highway 53 on Wednesday.

Lindeman pepper sprayed two bank employees, but no other weapons were found to be used in the robbery.

Authorities say Lindeman was acting alone in the robbery and left the bank on an ATV.