Update: Man Charged for Theft of Military Vehicle

He will be in court on March 22.

HIBBING, Minn. – Nathan John Strom, 34, of Virginia has been charged with Felony Vehicle Theft and charges related to a DUI.

Strom was arrested on Wednesday after stealing an HEMMT wrecker from the Hibbing Minnesota National Guard Armory.

The HEMMT vehicle and the PLS trailer it was pulling were recovered with only minor damage.