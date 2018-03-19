Bikers Prepare for Upcoming Motorcycle Season

Riders are Getting Bikes Fixed; Excited to Ride This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorcycle season is fast approaching.

Local bike repair shops say they’re packed with customers getting their motorcycles ready for the warm weather.

Because Northland summers are so short, bikers take advantage of every day they can get out on the open road.

“You’ve only got so many months to go and people need to take advantage of it and surprisingly we get a lot of people from down south who ride up here,” said ‘Turtle,’ the owner of The Hog Pen in West Duluth.

Bike shops recommend taking a safety class before buying a motorcycle. They also warn bikers to never ride drunk.