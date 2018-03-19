Cool Cars to Fill DECC for 50th Motorhead Madness

DULUTH, Minn. – Classic cars, hot rods, trucks, race cars, remote-controlled cars and more will fill the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center this weekend.

The 50th Annual Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness is taking place Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25.

Danielle Colby from History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ will be holding a Meet and Greet Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Guests can cheer on drivers during the Lake Superior Radio Controlled Car Club races, shop at the Flea Market, participate in the Swap Meet and see the 1931 Duesenberg J-408 Phaeton, shown at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, throughout the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, kids ages 12 and under can ‘make and take’ their own model car while supplies last and kids 10 through 16 will have the chance to take home a toolset from Tools4Teens.

Tickets for the 50th Annual Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness are available at the DECC box office the weekend of the show.

Adults are $12, Children under 12 are $5 and kids 5 and under are free.

For more information head to motorheadmadnessmn.com.