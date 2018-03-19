Countless People Impacted by True North Adaptive Yoga

True North Adaptive Yoga Focuses on What Folks Can Do, Not What They Can't

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year it’s estimated more than 400,000 Americans will be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In the Northland, one local non profit organization is working to make the diagnosis easier to deal with.

“It’s a support group, it’s a family, it’s tremendous,” said Becky Pederson.

Nearly every Monday morning you’ll find a group of people gathering at Peace Church in the Duluth Central Hillside.

“It’s almost like you can’t live without yoga,” said Pederson. “I do have multiple sclerosis, and this class helps me.”

Pederson doesn’t let her 2009 diagnosis keep her from doing what she loves.

“It’s made a difference in my life,” said Pederson.

During class, she’s surrounded by her friends, also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“It makes me feel wonderful, I feel relaxed and I have more energy,” said Pederson.

“To bring something to them that they wouldn’t normally be able to access in a traditional way is pretty empowering,” said Robin Davidson, course instructor.

Davidson is doing what she loves.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said Davidson.

Aside from instructing yoga, she’s also a physical therapist. Davidson works with the group weekly, and also teaches other classes in partnership with True North Adaptive Yoga.

“It’s creating community and so you can see it in this class; everyone has become bonded with each other,” said Davidson.

In partnership with Courage Kenny, True North Adaptive Yoga is working throughout the Northland to provide opportunities for folks with disabilities.

“They do skiing, archery, cycling, sailing, adaptive yoga,” said Davidson.

For participants like Becky Pederson, helping hands turn into healing hands.

“It helps tremendously dealing with my balance, muscles and getting strong,” said Pederson.

Benefits while building core strength, mindfulness and learning to relax in a life full of chaos.

“It can make or break you for taking another step, going another day, living with a chronic disease such as multiple sclerosis,” said Pederson.

From deep breathing to big stretching, humor also helps bring happiness to the adaptive group of people.

“I think folks just really appreciate the opportunity to do things that they used to do,” said Davidson.

Volunteers help participants experience a variety of yoga poses by adapting to the participant’s abilities.

If you’d like to volunteer or become a part of the class, click here.