Curling Popularity On the Rise After Olympic Team Win

The next season for the Duluth Curling Club is in October.

DULUTH, Minn. – After the USA Men’s Curling Team made history by winning the Olympic gold medal the popularity of the sport has increased.

The men’s team is based out of the Duluth Curling Club. And the club has received numerous e–mails congratulating the team as well as people wanting to join the club and get involved with leagues.

The Duluth Curling Club has plans to change its league structure to add more leagues and keep up with the growing demand.

“We need more ice and we’d like to have a facility that’s year round,” said Duluth Curling Club General Manager Dick Wicklund. “We could be hosting summer camps, usually 2 weeks camp for people who want to learn how to curl at a higher level. Our Olympic athletes already indicated they would like to be a part of that.”

Lucy Devore has been curling for about 15 years and says she loves everything about the sport like the flexibility, exercise and concentration aspect.

She was at the club today participating in the Mixed Bonspiel.

Devore hopes with the Olympic win there will be more curling clubs in the Northland and across the country.

“In Duluth we are the luckiest of the lucky. We have the best facility that I know of really. I mean we have chances to practice, etcetera.”

The Duluth Curling Club wraps up its season at the end of the month so get in while you can.