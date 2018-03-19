Despite Chains Closing, Some Local Toy Stores Continue to Expand

Legacy Toys Has Stores in Ely, Duluth, and Fargo and Looking to Open More

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Toys-R-Us stores are closing across the country as the retail giant files for bankruptcy, but some local toy stores continue to expand.

Legacy Toys has stores in Ely and at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, and they just opened a new store in Fargo.

With national chains closing, they hope they can fill the void in the market and continue to offer good customer service at all their locations.

“We’re just as excited about the toys as the kids who come in,” said Chip Honer, head of game development at Legacy Toys. “When we get a new shipment, we run to the back and say is it board games or is it this or that and we all get really excited and happy and we just try to spread that around in the store.”

Legacy Toys is looking to expand to more malls across the region.