Experts Offer Tips for Getting Your Boat Prepared for Fishing Season

Excitement Building for Fishing Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.-With the fishing opener only a few months away, it might be time to start checking over your boat so it’s ready to go in May.

Experts over at Mac Sport and Marine said some of the top things to look at include making sure your batteries are charged, the oil is changed, and all the pumps are working on your boat.

Lately Mac’s has seen an uptick in recent business due to all the excitement built up by recent boat shows.

“It gets a little quiet in the winter months,” said Dale St. Arnold, Mac Sport and Marine Sales Manager. “Once these boat shows start up, it’s nice for everybody. The consumers are out moving around and looking at stuff and it gets us moving a little more too.”