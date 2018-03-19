Four Year old Injured When Dropped From Third Floor by Relative

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.

WJON reports Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says a witness told officers the man was holding the child by her wrists while standing on the balcony before dropping her about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Police later identified the man as the girl’s uncle.

He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.