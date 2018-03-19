Great Lakes Aquarium celebrates otters’ birthday

DULUTH, Minn. – The otters Agate and Ore turned five years old this year.

The playful little ladies were given a special treat on Saturday – a birthday “cake” made out of ice and other foods that otters enjoy.

The audience also had the chance to learn a little bit about little animals.

“It’s a great event for both our members, who are very familiar with Agate and Orr, that see them on a pretty regular basis,” Great Lakes Aquarium’s Alexis Berke said. “And also community members that might not visit the aquarium quite as often, to come and have a special celebration, learn more about otters and visit more of the exhibits we have here.”

Agate and Ore were rescued and brought to Duluth after breaking into a craw fish farm in Louisiana, four years ago.