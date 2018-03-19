Mentor Duluth Seeks New Recruits

March into Mentoring Campaign Underway

DULUTH, Minn. – This month Mentor Duluth is aiming to recruit new mentors through their annual March into Mentoring campaign.

Each March, Mentor Duluth sets a goal of diminishing the wait list of over 200 kids and matching them with new mentors.

The organization is also hoping to garner support through an annual event.

Prom Across the Ages is taking place on Friday, March 23 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works.

All participants are encouraged to dress in prom attire from their favorite decade.

Tickets can be purchased online (1 for $20 or 2 for $35) or at the door (1 for $25 and 2 for $40).

For more information head to mentorduluth.org or facebook.com.