Minnesota Ballet Takes on Famous “Swan Lake” for Spring Performances

DULUTH, Minn. – The ballet is back with Spring performances of Swan Lake this weekend.

Minnesota Ballet Executive Artistic Director Robert Gardner is staging the ballet in honor of his 10 year anniversary in the position and 25 year anniversary with the company.

Previously, Act II of Swan Lake was performed by the then-Duluth Ballet in 1993.

Performances this weekend will be three acts of the world-known ballet.

Performances:

Friday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 25, at 3 p.m.

The ballet will be performed at the DECC Symphony Hall.

For tickets call 218-727-4344 or head to minnesotaballet.org.