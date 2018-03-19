Northlanders Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day With Family Fun

The event is called northern Minnesota's largest attended family celebration of Irish culture and tradition.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth hundreds of people spent their St. Paddy’s Day with the family.

Organizers say the holiday isn’t just for adults.

This was the fifth year musical group Mcinnis Kitchen performed.

The goal was to have a family friendly spot for everyone to hang out.

“The big thing is a lot of people think it means green beer and celebrating the heritage the rich, traditional music and the wholesome food,”said Clyde Iron Works General Manager Matthew Lepak. “I think that’s a great thing to introduce to the kids and give them a little space to run around and burn off some energy.”

