Sun shines for the final day of Fitger’s Bock Fest

Hundreds turn out to enjoy the weather and the beer

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the 23rd annual Fitger’s Bock Fest.

The day included all kinds of activities, like a lake jump, and the stein races.

Bock Fest is a German celebration of Spring, and with the beautiful weather on Saturday, it sure felt like winter is in the past.

“The sun is shining, there’s a whole lot of people here,” Bock Fest organizer Tami Tanski Sherman said. “The Split Rock Bock beer is flowing. They’re caramelizing the beer, and we’re having a whole lot of fun at Fitger’s Bock Fest.”