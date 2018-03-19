Sun shines for the final day of Fitger’s Bock Fest
Hundreds turn out to enjoy the weather and the beer
DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the 23rd annual Fitger’s Bock Fest.
The day included all kinds of activities, like a lake jump, and the stein races.
Bock Fest is a German celebration of Spring, and with the beautiful weather on Saturday, it sure felt like winter is in the past.
“The sun is shining, there’s a whole lot of people here,” Bock Fest organizer Tami Tanski Sherman said. “The Split Rock Bock beer is flowing. They’re caramelizing the beer, and we’re having a whole lot of fun at Fitger’s Bock Fest.”