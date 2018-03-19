UMD, Mankato Set For Third Clash of Season

NCAA Western Regional

DULUTH, Minn- While most sports fans tore their busted brackets to shreds this weekend, the Bulldog Men’s Hockey team is happy with theirs as UMD returns to the NCAA Tournament for the 4th straight season. A rough weekend before the good news on Sunday, as UMD lost their 5th straight game to Denver in the opening round of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Then Saturday, a bit of a blunder in the 3rd place game against North Dakota that caused UMD to fall to 11th in this weeks USCHO.com poll. The WCHA Champions, Minnesota State Mankato, is UMD’s opening round competition in the NCAA Regional in Sioux Falls South Dakota. The ‘Dogs and Mavericks split a pair of games during the regular season, but this time around it really is win or go home.

Senior Captain Karson Kuhlman, “We know who we’re playing against and we know a little bit about them and I think this week is important to kind of get ready here for weekend.”

head Coach Scott Sandelin, “They’re a good team; they have 29 wins for a reason. They won the WCHA for a reason and I think it’s a great regional.”