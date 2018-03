Andy Welinski Recalled to Anaheim

Made NHL Debut December 11th





ANAHEIM, Calif.- Former UMD Defenseman Andy Welinski has been called back to the big leagues by the Anaheim Ducks. The Duluth native made his NHL debut December 11th, recording two assists in his first two games. Welinski was drafted by Anaheim 83rd overall in 2011. Anaheim plays a road game Wednesday with Calgary.