Austin Authorities: Another Explosion Reported

This is the 6th explosion in the Austin area since March 2nd

An FBI official carries items into a FedEX Office store Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the southwest Austin suburb of Sunset Valley, Texas, as authorities investigate a recent string of package bombs. (Reshma Kirpalani/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

UPDATE:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an “incendiary device” and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas’ capital city.

The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn’t caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.

One man in his 30s was injured and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping center nearby. But authorities insisted that the incident wasn’t related to five bomb blasts that have killed two people and severely injured four others since March 2.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city (7:30 p.m. CT). Travis County EMS tweeted that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown. It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

There has been a flurry of activity throughout the day around FedEx distribution centers in the area, where an explosion happened early Tuesday and another package containing an explosive device was located.

The Associated Press has followed the timeline of activity today:

5 a.m.

A website that monitors fire and police activity in San Antonio, Texas, says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

8:45 a.m.

Austin police have deployed a hazardous materials squad to a FedEx shipping facility near the city’s airport to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

11:20 a.m.

Texas’ attorney general says the package that exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio was sent from Austin and was addressed to a home in Austin.

Attorney General Ken Paxton also told television station KXAN that a second parcel bomb that didn’t explode was found at the FedEx facility in Schertz. San Antonio police Chief William McManus told a news conference there that the second package was no longer at the facility.

Investigators believe the explosives are linked to the four bombings that have killed two people and injured four others in Austin this month.

12:15 p.m.

Investigators have pinpointed the FedEx store in the Austin area from where the Schertz facility package bomb was sent.

Authorities have roped off a large area around the shopping center in the Austin enclave of Sunset Valley where the store is located. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the parcel bomb that exploded early Tuesday in the distribution center in Schertz (near San Antonio) was mailed from Austin and addressed to an Austin home.

3:25 p.m.

The chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee says he thinks the latest package explosion in Texas will lead to more evidence, “hopefully fingerprints and surveillance photos.”

3:45 p.m.

FedEx says it has turned over “extensive evidence” to authorities.

In a statement, the company says “the individual responsible” for sending the package that blew up also shipped a second package that has been secured and turned over to law enforcement.

FedEx says it gave authorities evidence “related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems.”

5:30 p.m.

Investigators pour through the surveillance recordings.

Austin police earlier said another suspicious package was discovered at a second FedEx center near Austin’s main airport. Congressman Michael McCaul says evidence obtained from that package if kept intact could be key in finding the bomber.

McCaul, whose district includes Austin, says he hopes the bomber’s “biggest mistake was going through FedEx.”

6:58 p.m.

The FBI says a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport “contained an explosive device.”