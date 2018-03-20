Commercial Shipping Season Underway in Twin Ports

The Twin Ports has nearly 900 vessel visits each year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Erie Trader made it’s way out of the Duluth port heading to Two Harbors to load up on some iron ore.

Spring is in the air but ice is still on the lakes, which didn’t stop the first boat of the season. The first shipping vessel of the season left the Twin Ports Tuesday afternoon. The sound of spring has arrived in Duluth as the shipping season kicks off. Seeing the first shipping boat make its way under the aerial lift bridge is a sight to see. Many people gathered near the lake, taking photographs, and enjoying the view.

One couple FOX21 spoke with said they enjoy the lift bridge plenty, but make sure to never miss this.

“It’s the first ship of the season, it’s just really cool,” onlookers John and Jean Kennedy said. “It’s a novelty of Duluth.”

One family visiting Duluth tells us they were hoping to see a boat and just lucked out today. Now they plan to make it a tradition.

“Well the ice the obstacles and the cold weather,” tourists Kubes family said. “It’s just something you don’t normally see.”

The Erie Trader is the first of six winter vessels departing on Tuesday. Every year the Twin Ports Harbor has nearly 900 vessel visits.