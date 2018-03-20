Cybersecurity Job Rate Growing

LSC Hosts NSA Security Chief

DULUTH, Minn.-Lake Superior College had a very special guess today, all with goal of raising awareness about job opportunities in cyber security.

A cyber security chief from the National Security Agency in Ethan Givens talked with students about what type of job opportunities are available for them including those in cyber defense and network administration.

Staff at the school said jobs are in high demand because the nation is at war with cyber criminals.

“We don’t have enough people to fill the spots,” said Vickie McLain, CIS instructor at the school. “Imagine an army where you have one person facing 100 people. It’s kind of a problem, we not only need more people, but better trained.”

Lake Superior College is also working with four-year colleges on transfer programs for cyber security.