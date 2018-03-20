Duluth Folk School Part of Lincoln Park Revitalization

More Offerings Coming Soon, as Folk School Continues to Expand

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a lot of excitement in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District as local businesses continue to revitalize the area.

Bryan French, the Director of the Duluth Folk School, says the atmosphere in Lincoln Park is vibrant and alive.

His renovations continue as more and more is being offered at the folk school.

Tuesday, a newspaper weaving class and an urban herbal class filled sections of the space on West Superior Street.

Five upstairs studios are finished and filled with local artists working on their craft and French believes the idea of craft is a rallying cry for him and his neighbors.

“We’ve got something here that you just don’t see anywhere else,” said Bryan French. “There’s no big chain of anything here which is delightful. This is Duluth for Duluth and that’s really, it’s a thrill.”

Soon the folk school hopes to open a cafe, a teaching kitchen, and another classroom and studio.

They are always looking for more classes to offer and instructors who can teach special folk skills.