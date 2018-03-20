Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens for 58th Season

The Lundquist Family Chose to Open their Family Restaurant on Tuesday, March 20, the First Day of Spring This Year

CLOQUET, Minn. – Day after day you rarely see a line forming out the door of a regular old burger joint, but once a year Northlanders and folks passing by can’t help but stop when they see Gordy’s Hi-Hat open up in Cloquet.

“Gordy is on his way back from Florida right now,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson.

It only happens once a year; folks flocking for fresh fries, a juicy burger and so much more.

“My husband wanted to be first in line,” said Christina Stevenson.

On Tuesday, customers arrived even before the crew. The first customer in line arrived at 7:30a.m.

“My only day off this week and he gets me up at 6:30a.m., said Stevenson.

For some, opening day at Gordy’s is as good as it gets.

“I love the burgers,” said Stevenson.

“It’s fun to be back because Tuesday is the first day of spring and that’s kind of our motto, spring has sprung when we’re open,” said Lundquist. “All changes have to be made through my grandparents, Gordy and Marilyn!”

Gordy’s first opened in 1960. For the past 58 seasons, the Lundquist family continues to come back, catering to customer cravings.

“Really it’s a testament to our community here,” said Lundquist.

From chopping of onions to chatting with customers, staff and patrons are now reunited once again.

“Two of our women on the grill, Lisa and Tammy have worked here for over 30 years. It’s nice to have them back,” said Lundquist.

Longtime employees, now back serving smiles and savory items on the menu.

“It’s nice to see people back and it’s nice to be back on our feet and serving burgers to our loyal customers,” said Lundquist.

Customer Steven Alexander says dining in at Gordy’s is a part of the entire experience.

“I’ve been coming here since I was probably five,” said Alexander. “I switch it up every once in a while; these last few years I’ve been getting the cheeseburger and double cheeseburger.”

Ordering items he could find anywhere else, but choosing to continue keeping this tradition alive.

“Opening day means the continuation of an era,” said Alexander.

From blackberry shakes to fresh fish n’ chips, although not much has changed in 58 seasons, Gordy and his group of hard workers will continue to impress now that spring has officially sprung.

“He always says he’s going to retire but he’s got nothing better to do,” said Lundquist. “The reason we don’t change anything is people come back year after year looking for the exact same thing when we shut the doors.”

Back in 1955, Gordy and his wife Marilyn first built the London Inn Drive Inn along London Road in Duluth.

There, you could buy a hamburger, fries and shake for 57 cents.

In 1960, the couple built the Cloquet location which is still going strong!

Gordy’s Hi-Hat will remain open through the summer daily from 10:00a.m. until 8:30p.m.

