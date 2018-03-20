Laughter Yoga Class Offers Fun and Healthy Experience

Instructors Say Voluntary Laughter Has the Same Health Benefits as Spontaneous Laughter

DULUTH, Minn. – Laughter yoga is offered throughout Duluth as part of the St. Luke’s Community Well Being Series.

The practice involves exercise mixed with voluntary laughter, which instructors say has the same health benefits as spontaneous laughter.

“It’s not like poses or anything, it’s exercises that are silliness and fun,” said Sue Brewer, a certified laughter yoga leader. “Adults don’t play enough so we need to get some play in our lives.”

The next laughter yoga session is on Tuesday, April 17th at St. Luke’s Mount Royal Medical Clinic on Woodland Avenue.