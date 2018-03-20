Legal Services Day Offers Warrant Resolution

Anyone with warrants from Minnesota can attend.

DULUTH, Minn.- Legal Services Day will be held on Wednesday, March 21st.

Individuals with warrants from Minnesota, can meet with prosecutors to figure out a plan. New this year agencies are on hand to discuss family and civil services.

“If they’re not a fit for one organization they can see if they’re a fit for another organization,” Executive Director Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota Dori Streit said. “It’s what makes it easier for people to access civil legal services which is what all of our organizations are striving to achieve.”

Warrant resolution begins on Wednesday at the Damiano Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Civil legal services are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.