Spots Still Open to Run for Good in Grandma’s Marathon

Runners can partner-up with a charity to help raise money.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Garry Bjorklund Hald Marathon entries filled up within hours of opening, but you can still participate by running for a good cause.

The Charity Partnership Program offers 15 local and national charities runners can team up. Currently 8 charities still have opening spots for the half and full marathon. Racers can choose a organization close to them, ranging from cancer research to helping the homeless.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity for them to be able to both help these charities and their missions as well as be able to accomplish something personal for themselves like finish a race,” Tara Sieve Volunteer and Program Development Direct said.

Each charity has different fundraising goals. Charities that require a larger amount of fundraising offer apparel, training tips, and group runs. To select a charity visit Charity Partners Program.